Bulgaria: 14 Migrants and 4 Traffickers were Detained in Veliko Tarnovo

Crime | November 4, 2023, Saturday // 16:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 14 Migrants and 4 Traffickers were Detained in Veliko Tarnovo

Today at noon, the police arrested 14 migrants and their four traffickers in the "Cholakovtsi" district of Veliko Tarnovo.

The migrants and their traffickers traveled in the same jeep. It is yet to be established what nationality the migrants are, mainly young men and apparently minors, who traveled in inhumane conditions, the Veliko Tarnovo police informed the National Radio. The identity of the traffickers, three of whom are foreigners, will also be established.

This is the first case in Veliko Tarnovo when migrant trafficking has been established in a residential area. The jeep was stopped in the industrial zone in the Cholakovtsi district. Pre-trial proceedings are pending at the District Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, Veliko Tarnovo, traffickers, police
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria