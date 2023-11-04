Bulgaria: 14 Migrants and 4 Traffickers were Detained in Veliko Tarnovo

Today at noon, the police arrested 14 migrants and their four traffickers in the "Cholakovtsi" district of Veliko Tarnovo.

The migrants and their traffickers traveled in the same jeep. It is yet to be established what nationality the migrants are, mainly young men and apparently minors, who traveled in inhumane conditions, the Veliko Tarnovo police informed the National Radio. The identity of the traffickers, three of whom are foreigners, will also be established.

This is the first case in Veliko Tarnovo when migrant trafficking has been established in a residential area. The jeep was stopped in the industrial zone in the Cholakovtsi district. Pre-trial proceedings are pending at the District Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo.