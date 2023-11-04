Hamas Official Claims US Will Crumble Like the USSR

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, senior Hamas official Ali Baraka recently made claims about the future of the United States, comparing it to the collapse of the USSR. In an interview with a Lebanese YouTube channel on November 2, Baraka expressed his belief that one day the United States would become a "thing of the past."

"The United States was established by Britain and global Freemasonry, and it will collapse like the USSR did," Baraka said in the interview, as reported by the Jerusalem Post and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Baraka also alluded to growing unity among America's regional adversaries, hinting that they might one day join forces and challenge the United States. He stated, "All of America's enemies in the region are consulting and getting closer, and the day may come when they join the war together, and turn America into a thing of the past."

The Hamas official went further, asserting, "America will not remain powerful."

Baraka also commended North Korea for its ability to strike the United States, saying, "Yes. As you know, the leader of North Korea is perhaps the only one in the world capable of striking the United States. He is the only one." He added that North Korea could potentially become part of their alliance in the future.

Baraka revealed that Hamas had engaged in diplomatic efforts by sending delegations to Moscow and planning one to Beijing. He stated, "Today, Russia contacts us on a daily basis. The Chinese sent envoys to Doha, and China and Russia met with the leaders of Hamas. A Hamas delegation traveled to Moscow, and soon, a delegation will travel to Beijing."

However, Baraka noted that Iran lacked the capability to strike the United States directly but could target the Israeli entity and American bases and ships in the region if the U.S. significantly expanded its intervention.