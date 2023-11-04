Election Day Shock: Moldova Bans Pro-Russian 'Chance' Party

In a dramatic turn of events, Moldova has found itself in the throes of political upheaval just hours before local elections, as authorities banned the pro-Russian "Chance" party over concerns related to national security. The decision casts a shadow of uncertainty over Sunday's elections and threatens to disrupt the political landscape of the country.

Prime Minister Dorin Recean, who announced the ban, cited the "hybrid war" being waged against Moldova by Russia, which the Moldovan government claims is funding and supporting the banned party linked to fugitive business tycoon Ilan Shor. Shor, convicted in absentia earlier this year on major fraud charges, was accused of aiding in distributing 1 billion leu (50 million euros) to organize anti-government protests and "buy" voters for the upcoming election.

While Shor has denied the funds are connected to Russia, allegations of foreign influence and election interference have heightened tensions between Moldova and its eastern neighbor.

In the hours leading up to the election, the decision to ban the "Chance" party has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of the nation. Some 600 candidates will be affected by the ban, and the results are now unpredictable as Moldovan voters prepare to elect 12,000 local officials, including the mayor of the capital, Chisinau.

Moldova's national security service accused Shor of aiding in distributing funds to influence voters and interfere with the election process. The agency claimed that Shor and his associates were part of a criminal group working under the guise of political projects, further entangling foreign interests with domestic politics.

Moldova's security and information agency head, Alexandru Musteata, described the situation as a "hybrid war" fueled by Russia and cross-border criminal groups, intensifying in 2022. The agency accused Shor of channeling foreign funds into the country to sway voters and distort democratic processes.

In response, Shor defended himself, stating that the money was generated through his business ventures in various countries and was intended to support social projects for Moldova's elderly and enhance social infrastructure.

This chaotic turn of events is inextricably linked to the ongoing struggle between pro-European and pro-Russian forces within Moldova. The election is seen as a critical test of President Maia Sandu's campaign to lead the country toward EU integration.

Sandu has consistently condemned Russia's involvement in the region, particularly its war in neighboring Ukraine, and has accused Moscow of "buying voters" in Moldova's local elections. Russia has responded with criticism, labeling Sandu a "disgrace" and suggesting that her accusations are intended to divert attention from her government's failures.