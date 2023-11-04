US Urges Caution: Israel-Hamas Conflict Threatens Lebanon

The United States has expressed concerns over the possibility of the Israel-Hamas conflict expanding into Lebanon, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre delivered this message on Friday during a press briefing.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to intensify, the US government is closely monitoring the situation and is making efforts to facilitate a de-escalation of the tensions. Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized that it is crucial for Hezbollah and other actors, both state and non-state, to refrain from taking advantage of the ongoing conflict.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire and to ensure humanitarian aid can reach affected areas. While Karine Jean-Pierre did not disclose specific details of private diplomatic conversations, she acknowledged that it is essential to establish a pause in the hostilities to provide aid to those in need and secure the release of hostages.

In response to questions regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of calls for a ceasefire, Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated the US position, stating that discussions on this matter would continue with Israel. The White House has been clear in its support for a temporary cessation of hostilities to facilitate the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance and the release of hostages.

Karine Jean-Pierre also addressed a speech by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, in which he warned against Israeli attacks on Lebanon. She emphasized that the United States does not seek an escalation of the conflict initiated by Hamas against Israel. The administration has been unequivocal in its stance, highlighting the potential devastating consequences of an expanded conflict involving Lebanon.

She stated, "Hezbollah and other actors, state or non-state, should not take advantage of the ongoing conflict. This has the potential of becoming a bloodier war between Israel and Lebanon than in 2006. The United States does not want to see this conflict expand into Lebanon. The likely devastation for Lebanon and her people would be unimaginable and is avoidable."

Hezbollah's leader, Nasrallah, recently called for support for Hamas in its conflict with Israel, emphasizing the broader significance of a Palestinian victory in Gaza. However, the United States has been consistent in its position, urging all parties to prioritize de-escalation and humanitarian efforts over further military actions.

The US government has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing crisis, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveling to the region. Karine Jean-Pierre acknowledged the importance of getting Americans and others held hostage released as a priority. Efforts continue to ensure the safe return of these individuals to their families.

The situation in the region remains fluid, with tensions running high. The United States is determined to play a constructive role in easing the conflict, facilitating humanitarian aid, and achieving a ceasefire. The crisis is being closely monitored, and diplomatic efforts are ongoing to de-escalate the situation. The White House remains dedicated to bringing stability and relief to the region, focusing on humanitarian and diplomatic solutions.