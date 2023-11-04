Day 619 of the Invasion of Ukraine: US and EU hold 'Delicate' Talks with Kyiv about Peace with Russia

Day 619 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

The US and the EU are holding 'delicate' talks with Ukraine about peace talks with Russia

The US is sending a new 5 million military aid package to Ukraine

Zelensky replaced the commander of Ukraine 's special forces

Nine people died in a Ukrainian attack in the Russian-occupied Kherson region

Serbian intelligence chief resigns, sanctioned for closeness to Russia

Zakharova commented on the withdrawal of the accreditation of the correspondent of "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" in Bulgaria

Contempt and Suppressed Rage: The Russians Captured in Ukraine



The US and the EU are holding 'delicate' talks with Ukraine about peace talks with Russia

Representatives of the United States and Europe are holding "delicate" talks with the Ukrainian government about the possibility of peace talks with Russia, the NBC television channel reported, citing two sources - current and former high-ranking American officials. The two sides discussed "in general terms" what Ukraine could "give up" in order to reach an agreement with Russia.

The talks began amid concerns among Kyiv's allies about the situation on the frontline, which some US military personnel describe as a stalemate. If the Ukrainian armed forces do not achieve success by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024, the discussion of negotiations with Russia may become more active.

Joe Biden's administration fears it won't be able to provide Ukraine with the amount of military aid it needs, while Russia's options "seem endless." In addition, the allies are concerned about Ukraine's problems with recruiting new army recruits and Israel's war with Hamas, which has caused less attention to be paid to what is happening in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the White House no longer sees evidence that Vladimir Putin is ready for peace talks, NBC's sources said.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, also spoke about the impasse on the front this week. In an interview with The Economist, he said that a "deep and beautiful breakthrough" is probably not worth waiting for. To win, Ukraine needs a technological breakthrough, Zaluzhnyi said.

On October 30, the British edition of The Times published an article about Volodymyr Zelensky. It says that in the closest circle of the president of Ukraine, many do not believe in victory. Zelensky himself is confident that Ukraine will win and does not consider the possibility of negotiations with Putin.

The US is sending a new 5 million military aid package to Ukraine

The United States will provide Ukraine with additional weapons and equipment worth 5 million for Kyiv's ongoing fight against Russian invasion, the Joe Biden administration announced, Reuters reported.

The package is part of the latest funds from the more than billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which allowed the Biden administration to buy weapons rather than use the US weapons stockpile.

Funds from the initiative will be used to purchase 0 million worth of laser-guided munitions to shoot down Russian drones, which will include ammunition for the VAMPIRE missile launchers made by L3Harris Technologies.

The administration also announced that 5 million worth of weapons would be provided, made possible by the use of presidential powers by Joe Biden to transfer excess goods and services from the US stockpile without congressional approval in emergency situations.

The Pentagon said it was additional munitions for surface-to-air missile systems (NASAMS) and highly mobile artillery missile systems (HIMARS), for 105- and 155-mm guns, TOW anti-tank weapons, Claymore antipersonnel mines, light small arms and a dozen trucks.

Zelensky replaced the commander of Ukraine's special forces

Volodymyr Zelensky replaced the commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Army, Viktor Khorenko. He has led this separate branch of troops since July 2022, and then, at his introduction, the president said he was confident that "under his leadership there will be many achievements and victories, and every day we will be closer to victory." Gen Khorenko remains in the structures of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

He was replaced by Col. Serhiy Lupanchuk, whom Zelensky described as "an experienced officer, a combat officer, the right commander and a person who can add more power to our Special Operations Forces." There were no other explanations.

Later in an interview, Khorenko stated that he personally did not know the reasons. "Let me just tell you that I learned it from the media. I spoke with the commanding general. Zaluzhnyi, who could not explain to me. He should have the relevant motives, but he only said that he did not decide it. I do not understand what happened" , he added to the edition "Ukrainska Pravda".

The change was immediately linked in the media to Zelensky's interview with Time magazine, published this week. In it, there was reference to various sources, according to which one of the ministers and one of the high-ranking generals will be replaced. They would be blamed for the "slow process at the front" in the course of the offensive.

"We conduct unique operations in Ukraine and abroad. We work at the tactical, operational and strategic levels. The results of our tasks are not late. We cannot reveal much now, but in the future, I think, several books can be written about our successful operations," Khorenko said in an interview published on October 31.

Nine people died in a Ukrainian attack in the Russian-occupied Kherson region

Nine people were killed in a Ukrainian attack on a labor office in the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, Reuters reported, citing information from local authorities. Nine people were injured in the attack.

Russian news agencies quote the words of the governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, who reports that at the moment, the bodies of nine dead people have been removed from the rubble, and the injured are in a serious condition.

Earlier, there were reports of seven deaths in the town of Chaplinka, again in the Kherson region.

At the moment, there is no reaction from the Ukrainian side.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the early hours of today on an unannounced visit to Ukraine.

"There are many topics that I will present in Kyiv. I do it every time I travel to Ukraine. Of course, the issue of the enlargement of the European Union will be at the top of the agenda, but also financial and military support, the issue of The 12th package of sanctions (against Russia), for example, so we have a whole range of topics to discuss. But the most important message is to make sure that we will support Ukraine as much as necessary," Von Der Leyen said upon arrival in Ukraine.

Serbian intelligence chief resigns, sanctioned for closeness to Russia

Aleksandar Vulin, the pro-Russian head of Serbia's Security and Information Agency (BIA), resigned on Friday after being sanctioned by the United States in July.

The US has accused Vulin of aiding Moscow in its "malign" activities and of having ties to an arms dealer and drug-trafficking group.

In his resignation letter, Vulin, who is also head of the Movement of Socialists, part of the ruling coalition, said he was stepping down to remove the danger of Western "threats and blackmail" against President Aleksandar Vucic and Serbia over their accession to international sanctions against Russia.

"If we agree to this, the next demand will be... the acceptance of Western values," Vulin wrote, as quoted by Reuters.

"I will not allow myself to be the cause of blackmail and pressure on Serbia and the Serbian world. That is why I am resigning," he added.

Vulin, who previously served as defense minister and interior minister, is the first Serbian high-ranking official to be sanctioned by the US since Vucic took over as Serbia's president in 2017.

In July, Vucic said Serbia would investigate the allegations made by the United States.

Vulin's resignation comes as Serbia comes under pressure from the West to repair relations with Kosovo, its former Albanian southern province, and just two days after Vucic called early elections for December 17.

Although Belgrade has repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it has so far refused to join international sanctions against Moscow.

Zakharova commented on the withdrawal of the accreditation of the correspondent of "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" in Bulgaria

The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stated that the revocation of the accreditation of the correspondent of "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" in Sofia, Alexander Gatsak, took place under the dictation of the United States.

This decision was followed by an order to the Bulgarian National Radio correspondent in Moscow, Angel Grigorov, to leave Russia.

According to Maria Zakharova, the Bulgarian government received clear "valuable instructions" from the US a few days before the accreditation of "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" correspondent Alexander Gatsak in Bulgaria was revoked.

Russia ordered a Bulgarian journalist to leave the country as a retaliatory measure, notes TASS. The message also quoted the reaction of the BNR that it was an attempt to use accreditation as a pressure tool on the part of Russia.

The spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that a few days before the scandal with the Russian journalist, Liz Allen - Deputy Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs - arrived in Sofia.

“The Bulgarian government received clear instructions on how to conduct 'public diplomacy': censorship, expulsion of Russian journalists”, Zakharova said. She added that Washington paid almost 1 million dollars through a specialized grant from the State Department, formally - to "increase media literacy".

“It turns out that the cost of expelling a Russian correspondent from the country is close to 0,000. Loyalty to Washington is priceless,” adds Zakharova, quoted by TASS.

Contempt and Suppressed Rage: The Russians Captured in Ukraine

All of them are Russian fighters captured by Ukraine. To this day, they claim that they knew nothing about the sadistic atrocities against Ukrainian civilians. An ARD team visited the only camp for Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine.

Hundreds of men in faded jackets and trousers eat lunch in the chair of the only Russian POW camp in Ukraine. There is no publicly available information on its whereabouts or the number of men there, reports ARD correspondent Andrea Beer, who says today's menu includes, among other things, a meat and potato stew with white bread.

As soon as they have eaten, the prisoners get up and say in Ukrainian "Thank you for the lunch" in chorus. The men eat in shifts, and the line is long - it reaches the yard outside. On the high walls with a wire fence above hang photos of famous Ukrainians from the past and of all previous presidents since the declaration of independence. The message is clear - Ukraine, which Russia wants to destroy, has a long history.

The prisoners of war are from Russia and from the areas occupied by Russia, Petro Yatsenko from the coordination center in Kyiv, to which the camp is subordinate, told ARD. Most of the men are not serving sentences, but some have been convicted of war crimes.

"The most famous example is Bucha. But in all cities occupied by the Russians, there were crimes against the civilian population. People were mercilessly killed, tortured, raped. And the perpetrators are actually criminals who use the war to commit atrocities," adds Yatsenko to the german media.

All this is a complete fabrication, claims the prisoner of war Ruslan in turn. The gloomy 40-year-old man complains about the food and the treatment of the prisoners. Ruslan is from Donetsk and claims that Ukraine invaded Donbas. "They treat us like terrorists, like separatists."

The beds in the hospital ward are close together. The wounded have bandaged heads and amputated limbs. Some of them follow the ARD journalists with looks that mix contempt and suppressed anger.

A few hundred kilometers away, Dmitry Vorobyov sits in the basement of a building in Kyiv. The 41-year-old man wears a Russian uniform and is guarded by an armed Ukrainian soldier. The Russian from the Volgograd region served three times in the private army "Wagner" - because of the money, as he himself says. He also fought in Bakhmut and was repeatedly wounded.

The man claimed to the ARD team that he knew nothing about the atrocities committed by "Wagner". In mid-July, he transferred to the regular Russian army and returned to fight in Ukraine, where he surrendered in early September. He does not differentiate between the Russian army and the Wagner fighters.

28-year-old Alexander Gaponov from Chelyabinsk enlisted in the army from a Russian prison. Now he is in prison again, but in Ukraine - as a Russian prisoner of war. In Russia he was sentenced to 10 years for theft. He volunteered in the army, in one of the units, which consist mainly of mobilized prisoners - and which are sent to the most dangerous places on the front, writes ARD, referring to the American Institute for the Study of War.

Gaponov was so badly wounded in July in the Zaporizhzhia region that he could only crawl. "They didn't want to evacuate me until the evening, but I told them I wouldn't be alive by then. I kept crawling on - just away from everything. Eventually I was captured by the Ukrainians."

All POWs interviewed by ARD journalists claimed they knew nothing of the sadistic atrocities against Ukrainian POWs or the killing, torture and rape of Ukrainian civilians.

The prisoners of war want to return to Chelyabinsk or Donetsk. But since the summer, with few exceptions, there have been very few prisoner exchanges, says Petro Yatsenko of the Coordination Center. "Unfortunately, the Russian side has frozen this process, and that's a big problem." Yatsenko wants all the men from the camp to be exchanged for Ukrainians - and as soon as possible.

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg