On Bulgarian Soil: Some of the Evacuated Bulgarians from Gaza have Returned Home

A man with Bulgarian citizenship and his family, who managed to leave the Gaza Strip and return to Bulgaria, landed at Sofia Airport last night. They are part of the group of 36 Bulgarian citizens and their family members who were taken out of Gaza two days ago.

An extremely emotional meeting with tears of joy, reported BNT. This was witnessed yesterday, when a family of a man with Bulgarian citizenship, his pregnant wife and their 4-year-old girl landed.

The three have been trying to get out of Gaza since the first day of the escalation of the conflict. And so until last night, when they were already on Bulgarian soil. The man's mother, who is Bulgarian, told something extremely touching. When they spoke on the phone, they said goodbye every night because they didn't know if they would be there tomorrow. Now, for the first time in almost a month, they feel happiness.

"I thank the Bulgarian diplomats who helped the Bulgarians in Palestine and took care to carry out this evacuation," said the man.

"My Sita is calling today for the first time in a month, I hear you laughing," explained the woman.

"As you can see, we are alive. I can't imagine that we managed to escape alive. We escaped, but our parents, relatives - we don't know anything about them. There are no phones, no internet, no connection with them," said a woman from the arrivals.

In fact, this family is the first with Bulgarian roots, evacuated from Gaza, who managed to land in the country. On November 1, 36 Bulgarian citizens were taken out of the Gaza Strip. They are expected to arrive in the country in stages.