Archangel All Souls’ Day in Bulgaria: A Day of Remembrance and Tradition

In Bulgaria, Archangel All Souls' Day, known as "Zadushnitsa," is a day of solemn remembrance and reverence for departed loved ones. This Orthodox holiday, celebrated on the first Saturday before Archangel's Day, holds significant cultural and spiritual importance.

On this day, people offer prayers for the souls of the deceased and visit their graves. Traditionally, graves are cleaned, and incense is lit, infusing the surroundings with a sense of purity and devotion. Bouquets of flowers adorn the graves, symbolizing the virtues of those who have passed away.

An ancient custom during this solemn occasion involves pouring the first sip of wine on the ground, rather than consuming it. The ritual of pouring wine begins from the head of the deceased, moving toward the left, forming three concentric circles along the grave's edge.

Candles are lit on the graves, serving as a symbol of faith and a reminder of the immortality of the soul. The aroma of incense signifies the essence of pure prayer.

Archangel All Souls’ Day is also known as the "Great All Souls' Day," marking the end of the year's remembrance days. It is customary to set up communal meals, offering seven different dishes, including the deceased's favorites. The first bite of food is placed on the ground, and the initial sip of wine is poured but not consumed, accompanied by a prayer for God's forgiveness.

According to tradition, if a midge or butterfly is seen fluttering around on this day, it is believed to be a sign that the soul of the deceased is present.

Communal sharing, known as "distributions" or exchanges, plays a central role during this holiday. Food, wine, and other items are shared with relatives, neighbors, and anyone visiting the graves of the deceased. This sharing of provisions fosters a sense of community and unity among those in attendance.

The items included in the distribution typically feature wine, boiled wheat, bread or rolls, poultry or meat, sweets, candies, fruits, cake, and more. Wheat, symbolizing resurrection, and bread and wine, in memory of Christ's sacrifice, are staples of this tradition.

Archangel All Souls’ Day in Bulgaria is a time for reflection, remembrance, and the strengthening of community bonds as people honor both their loved ones and the memory of fallen Bulgarian soldiers.