Nearly 70 People Died after Earthquake in Nepal

At least 69 people have been killed and dozens injured in an earthquake in western Nepal. The local seismological center reported that the magnitude of the quake was 6.4 on the Richter scale, but other seismological services put it between 5.4 and 5.6, with the epicenter at a depth of 18 kilometers.

Authorities still have no information on the situation in the epicenter, located in Karnali province, about 500 kilometers west of the capital Kathmandu. A total of about 190 thousand people live there. However, footage on social media shows collapsed brick buildings and scattered and broken furniture. According to a local police chief, the number of injured in his area is at least 85.

The quake was also felt in parts of neighboring India, including the capital Delhi.