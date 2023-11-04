Orange Code for Heavy Rains throughout Bulgaria

An orange code has been issued for the entire country due to expected intense rainfall and strong winds.

In 13 districts of the western half of the country, the warning is for significant rainfall and thunder. In the regions of Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Stara Zagora and Kardzhali - for a strong gusty south wind and significant rainfall. In the remaining 11 areas of Eastern Bulgaria for a strong south wind.

There is a risk of flooding in the western half of the country.

The weather over the country will be mostly cloudy with precipitation, in places in Western and Central Bulgaria significant, with thunder, hail is also expected. In the eastern half of the country, a strong south-southwest wind will continue to blow, and in the rest of the country, the wind will temporarily shift from the northwest and temperatures will drop. The maximum temperatures will be in a wide range: from 12-13°C in the western regions to 26°-28°C in places in Eastern Bulgaria, in Sofia around 13°C. Later in the afternoon, the rain from the west-southwest will start to stop and the clouds will break and decrease, at the latest, during the night, in North-Eastern Bulgaria.

Over the mountains it will be cloudy, with precipitation, in some places significant, with thunderstorms; above 2500 meters it will snow. A stormy south-westerly wind will blow, which will temporarily shift from west-northwest in the low areas after noon. Maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 12°C, at 2000 meters - about 7°C.

A strong south-southwest wind will blow along the Black Sea during most of the day, which will temporarily shift from west-northwest in the evening. Cloudiness will be broken, after noon it will thicken and rain will fall in places. Maximum temperatures will be 25-28°C. The temperature of the sea water is 17°-19°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 knots.