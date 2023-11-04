The Bulgarian Socialist Party Plans Second Vote of No Confidence After Local Elections

In a recent statement, Kristian Vigenin, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly and Deputy Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), discussed the party's plans following the second round of local elections. He mentioned that the BSP would assess the situation, but their primary goal is to assist in toppling the current government. While the party has not officially taken a stance on the ongoing disagreements between GERB and "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" regarding administrative matters, Vigenin noted that the BSP is ready to cooperate on a vote of no confidence. He also revealed that a second no-confidence motion, focusing on defense and security, is in the works and expected to be submitted to the secretariat when the parliament reconvenes. The BSP is awaiting signatures from the "Vazrazhdane" party and "There Is Such a People" to support the motion.

Kristian Vigenin emphasized that the BSP's primary role is opposition and expressed their eagerness to assist in the government's removal. When questioned about the timely approval of the state budget for 2024, Vigenin noted the government's significant majority in parliament, placing the responsibility on them for budget approval.

Regarding support in local elections, Vigenin clarified that the BSP's position in Sofia, where they expect support from GERB for their candidate in the second round, differs from the regional centers and municipalities, where the BSP is open to cooperating with "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" or other non-GERB formations.