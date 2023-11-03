Russian Official Warns: Poland's Actions Risk World War III

In a concerning statement, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has warned that Poland's recent actions could potentially lead to a direct confrontation between Russia and its neighboring countries, with the disastrous consequence of sparking a third World War.

Medvedev expressed his apprehension regarding Poland's current stance, which he deems as "reckless actions." He firmly believes that a scenario leading to "World War III" could unfold if Poland seeks support from its NATO allies, specifically invoking Article 5, which calls for collective defense in case of an attack on a NATO member.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), established in 1949, comprises 31 member states, including countries like Canada, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Turkiye (formerly Turkey). Poland's recent military build-up and its growing presence in Ukraine have raised serious concerns for Medvedev.

He contends that "Poland's own military build-up and Polish military presence in Ukraine may trigger a direct confrontation between Warsaw and Belarus and Russia." These actions, according to a report by TASS, have led Medvedev to warn of potential repercussions, emphasizing that Russia's allied groups stand ready to respond appropriately to mitigate the threats arising from what he refers to as "the evil ambitions of the Polish establishment."

Medvedev has left no room for ambiguity, stating that the global consequences of such a conflict would be "far-reaching" and "dangerous" for the entire world.

These remarks from the Russian official come shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin's controversial decision to disavow the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). The treaty, signed on Russia's behalf in 1996 and ratified in 2020, has been a significant part of international efforts to limit nuclear testing.

However, despite Putin's recent comments, Moscow has indicated that it will continue to adhere to the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, resuming nuclear tests only if the United States does so as well, as reported by Al Jazeera. Putin stated, "I hear calls to start testing nuclear weapons. I am not ready to say whether we really need to conduct tests or not."

