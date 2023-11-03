Hezbollah Leader: Attack on Israel '100% Palestinian'

The leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, has declared that the October 7 attack on Israel was unequivocally "100 percent Palestinian." In his first speech since the onset of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Nasrallah addressed the world via Hezbollah television.

Nasrallah's statement has sparked international interest as observers anticipate whether this statement might escalate the ongoing conflict, potentially opening a new front along the northern border between Israel and Lebanon.

During his speech, Nasrallah commended the attack on October 7, describing it as an event that sent shockwaves through Israel. He referred to it as "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" and asserted that it exposed Israel's vulnerabilities, ushering in a new historic phase in the ongoing battle. He also praised Hamas's decision to launch the attack, lauding it as wise, timely, and courageous.

Nasrallah criticized the Israeli forces, blaming them for the suffering of the Israeli population. He further criticized Israel for setting unrealistic objectives in its ground operation, noting that the only viable way to secure the release of hostages is through negotiations.

This announcement has raised concerns over the possibility of the conflict expanding and intensifying, as the international community closely watches the evolving situation in the Middle East.