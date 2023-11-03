Political Twist: GERB Candidate Suggests Backing for Rival in Sofia Runoff

In a surprising turn of events, Anton Hekimyan, GERB's mayoral candidate for Sofia, suggests his support for Vasil Terziev from "United for Sofia" in the upcoming runoff election. Hekimyan, who secured third place in the first round, expressed his intention to cast a reasoned vote despite the absence of a right-wing candidate in the race.

In a Facebook post, Hekimyan emphasized the importance of a pro-European direction and declared, "Crimea is not Russian, and the direction is Europe, not Eurasia." This statement comes amidst a growing debate over Sofia's future geopolitical stance.

Meanwhile, the BSP candidate, Vanya Grigorova, has drawn attention with her ambiguous remarks regarding Crimea. Grigorova's statement that she will remove the Ukrainian flag from the municipality building if she wins the election has sparked controversy. Opposition leader Kiril Petkov warns of potential "Russophiles" gaining influence if Grigorova is elected.

As the runoff election approaches, GERB leader Boyko Borissov's wavering support for Grigorova adds further complexity to the political landscape. The future direction of Sofia and its international affiliations remain uncertain as the candidates and their supporters grapple with geopolitical concerns.