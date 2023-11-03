Breaking: Fatal Fire Engulfs Overcrowded Iran Rehab Center

A horrific incident unfolded in northern Iran as a massive fire engulfed a rehabilitation center for drug addicts, claiming the lives of 32 individuals, according to a report by AFP.

The blaze erupted in the rehabilitation center situated in Langarud, a city within the northern province of Gilan. Mohammad Jalali, the deputy governor of the province, shared the tragic news and explained the circumstances of the fire.

The fire began during the night when an electric stove malfunctioned, igniting flames that quickly spread to the curtains. Despite the efforts to control the blaze, the fast-spreading fire led to a devastating outcome.

The high number of casualties is attributed to the overcrowded conditions at the rehabilitation center, where individuals under treatment had limited mobility. The capacity of the center was intended for 40 people, highlighting the severe overcrowding that exacerbated the tragic event.

In addition to the 32 fatalities, the fire left 16 people injured, with four individuals in critical condition. The tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

Esmail Sadeghi, the province's chief judge, reported that authorities have already apprehended several suspects, including the manager of the rehabilitation center, which had ironically named itself "The First Step to Freedom."

Distressing footage of the fire revealed flames lighting up the night sky and producing massive plumes of smoke, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Iran has grappled with the issue of drug abuse for an extended period, particularly involving opioids. As of 2021, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reported that 2.8 million people in Iran suffered from drug-related problems, with the nation experiencing one of the world's highest rates of opiate usage.

To counter the drug abuse crisis, Iranian authorities have launched numerous campaigns aimed at combating drug abuse and trafficking. They regularly announce significant seizures of opiates, often originating from Afghanistan, one of the leading producers of illicit drugs globally.

The devastating fire at the rehabilitation center in Langarud is a grim reminder of the ongoing struggle against drug abuse in Iran and the urgent need to address the issue comprehensively.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges in providing support for individuals seeking to overcome drug addiction, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of those in treatment.