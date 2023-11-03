Teen Stabbed by Stranger in Plovdiv Street Attack

In a chilling incident, a 16-year-old boy was brutally attacked with a knife by an unknown assailant as he stood waiting to cross a street in Plovdiv.

The unsettling event unfolded on a Wednesday evening, around 18:45, at the bustling intersection of two major boulevards in the "Kyuchuk Paris" district of the city. After the sudden and violent assault, the 29-year-old attacker fled the scene, leaving the victim in a state of shock and pain.

The injured teenager was promptly rushed to the hospital, although fortunately, his injuries were deemed non-life threatening. The police described the wound as more of a cut, though the emotional trauma was undoubtedly profound.

Swift and determined police efforts led to the identification of the assailant, but when law enforcement officers arrived at his residence, they were met with a shocking sight – the man was armed with two knives and displayed fierce resistance against arrest. To contain the volatile situation, the police found it necessary to employ a taser during his apprehension, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior.

In the wake of this disturbing incident, pre-trial proceedings have been set in motion under the vigilant oversight of the District Prosecutor's Office in Plovdiv.