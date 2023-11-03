Dramatic Collision in Varna: Drugged Driver Strikes Traffic Police Patrol Car

An incident in Varna: a driver under the influence of drugs collided with a traffic police patrol car, leaving officers injured and causing a significant commotion. The collision unfolded on one of Varna's bustling boulevards, "Vasil Levski," just before the roundabout with "Slivnitsa" boulevard, and has left the community in shock.

The incident occurred shortly after 9:00 a.m., as a police patrol car was navigating "Vasil Levski" boulevard. Suddenly, it was overtaken by a car driven by a 41-year-old motorist and was struck from behind. The impact was severe, causing both vehicles to spin and come to a halt at the roadside. The collision led to extensive damage to both vehicles, emphasizing the intensity of the accident.

Following the accident, emergency services sprang into action, promptly tending to the injured police officers. The two injured officers were rushed to the Emergency Department of St. Anne's Hospital for immediate medical attention. Subsequently, it was revealed that one police officer had been discharged for home treatment, indicating a less severe injury. However, the other officer sustained a combined trauma and was admitted to the surgical department for further care.

In the aftermath of the accident, law enforcement acted swiftly, subjecting the driver to a field test to determine the influence of alcohol and drugs. The results showed that the driver's alcohol test was negative, ruling out alcohol as a factor. However, the blood test detected the presence of cocaine, underscoring that the driver was operating the vehicle while under the influence of this controlled substance.