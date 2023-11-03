Bulgarian Ship "Rojen" Docked in Varna Today after Surviving Warzones in Ukraine and Israel

The Bulgarian ship "Rojen", which was in the Israeli port of Ashdod, near the hostilities, arrived in Varna.

The ship sailed from the Israeli port of Ashdod at the end of October.

After several unsuccessful attempts, the four Bulgarian sailors stranded on "Rojen" returned home on October 17.

They spent the last days in the port of Ashdod, and because of the bombing in the immediate vicinity, part of the crew had to be evacuated. The port is about 35 kilometers north of Gaza, in the city. It has equipped shelters, the port also has anti-aircraft defense, writes "24 Chasa".

There were 14 Bulgarian and five Ukrainian sailors on board the Rojen ship. In a video, one of them claimed that the danger level of the other ships that were in Ashdod port was third, and only the Bulgarian was first.

The ship "Rojen" was supposed to sail at the beginning of last month, but the unloading was delayed due to bad weather conditions.

The vessel was stranded in the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk at the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which began in late February 2022. In early August of the same year, it managed to leave safely.

