Day 618 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Controversial ex-Adviser of Zelensky wants to be the New President

Day 618 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Putin blamed the West for the unrest in Dagestan and called their actions piggish

Amid calls for leniency for those involved in the Jewish pogrom in Dagestan, the Russian Investigative Committee announced that it had already identified 20 suspects in the criminal case. Shortly afterwards, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke again about the incident and promised that the authorities would respond to the events in Dagestan "in accordance with the law".

"What happened - happened. And the reaction of the clergy was quick, convincing. Especially for Dagestan, for my beloved Dagestan, this is not some big trend, but an event that should be paid attention to and reacted to in accordance with Russian laws on it. And we will do it," Putin said at a meeting with the new composition of the Public House of Russia on the eve of People's Unity Day.

He again directly blamed the West for the riots.

"I am surprised by the position of overseas actors - they support Israel, and in our country they are trying to organize Jewish pogroms, this is just hogwash," commented Putin, quoted by the BBC

The speech was broadcast on Russian television channels.

Earlier this week, Putin said that the riots in Makhachkala "were provoked, including through social networks, not least from the territory of Ukraine, by the hands of agents of Western special services."

The Makhachkala airport riots occurred on October 29, when a mob invaded the terminal building and the airport in search of "refugees from Israel". A scheduled flight from Tel Aviv landed there that evening. Buses carrying people from the planes to the airport building were pelted with stones, passengers' passports were checked and they were asked to prove that they were not Jewish. Passengers with Israeli passports had to be evacuated by military helicopters.

The Russian Investigative Committee announced today that dozens of people "who were present at Uytash Airport during the riots" have been questioned. As a result, 20 active participants were identified.

According to preliminary data, the material damage caused by the rebels at the airport is hundreds of millions of rubles, the Investigative Committee adds. According to the law, participation in mass riots is punishable by imprisonment from three to eight years, and for organizing them, the term is much longer - up to 15 years.

Until today's statement by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, it was not clear what the punishment for the rebels would be. A criminal case has been opened in the case, but those detained at the airport - 83 according to the data of law enforcement officials - have so far received only administrative punishments.

Amid the Kremlin's claims that the West was to blame for the unrest, there were immediate calls for a lighter sentence for the rebels.

Kamil Samigulin, chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims in Tatarstan, called for "lenience" to the participants in the pogrom, as they were provoked by "external forces".

The imams of Dagestan mosques and representatives of rural communities published a video message urging the authorities not to punish the rebels.

"These are our children and grandchildren. Since serious consequences were avoided, we believe that it is not necessary to punish Dagestani youth," the appeal reads.

At the same time, demands began to be made for those involved in the anti-Semitic riots to be sentenced, as required by law, no less severely than those who had previously spoken out against Russian officials.

The head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov, promised on his Telegram channel that the actions of the attackers at the airport were a "gross violation of the law", adding that each of these people would be held accountable "according to the degree of their guilt".

On November 1, "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" published a column by businessman Mikhail Gutseriev - the Russian billionaire, who is Ingush by nationality, insisting that the rebels be punished with all the severity of the law. He claims that in the past the Caucasus, including Dagestan, set an example of good neighborliness and unity of nations.

"All participants in the events at the airport must be punished with the punishment they deserve if they turned their precious freedom into arbitrariness," he was categorical.

Over the last 24 hours, Odesa region was attacked with drones

Over the past 24 hours, Odesa region in Southwestern Ukraine has been attacked with missiles and drones. The sirens sounded for the last time at 11:12 p.m. on November 2 and were turned off at 01:16 a.m. on November 3. This is reported on the website of the Odessa City Council.

"At night, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa region again. Our air defense forces destroyed two Shahed drones. Unfortunately, there were hits in an infrastructure object in the region. There were no casualties and no major damage," announced Oleg Kiper, the chairman of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration.

The Bulgarian community in Odesa region is the third largest in number and numbers over 150,000 people according to the official census in Ukraine in 2001. About 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in Odesa. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolgrad, Izmail and Belgorodnist regions.

Weapons sent to Ukraine end up in the hands of the Taliban, Putin said

Western weapons sent to Ukraine end up in the Middle East and fall into the hands of the Taliban, Russian President Vladimir Putin said today, quoted by TASS and Reuters.

"Now they say - weapons from Ukraine appear in the Middle East. Of course, they appear because they sell them," Putin said at a meeting with the new composition of the Russian Public Chamber (Russian advisory body).

Ukraine says it strictly controls all weapons supplied to it, Reuters recalls.

But some Western security officials have expressed concern, and the United States has asked Ukraine to do more to tackle the broader issue of corruption, Reuters noted.

In June last year, Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock warned that some modern weapons sent to Ukraine could end up in the hands of organized crime groups.

A report on the war in Ukraine and the illegal arms trade by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime said in March that there was now no significant outflow of arms from the Ukrainian conflict zone.

"But every precedent suggests, in particular, that if this risk is not proactively and imaginatively approached, when the current war ends, the Ukrainian battlefield could and will become a new arsenal of anarchy, arming everyone from rebels in Africa to gangsters on the streets of Europe," the report said.

The eight largest Western arms donors to Ukraine, led by the United States, have promised Ukraine weapons worth a total of at least 84 billion euros, according to data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

The Ukrainian president is considering all the pros and cons of holding elections next year, said Foreign Minister Kuleba

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is considering all the pros and cons of holding presidential elections in the spring of next year, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said today, quoted by Reuters.

"We have not closed this page. The president of Ukraine is weighing the various arguments for and against," Kuleba said at a press conference. The Ukrainian foreign minister added that holding elections in conditions of war with Russia would lead to "unprecedented challenges."

Earlier today, Zelensky said that as winter approaches, Russia will seek to inflict more damage on his country, but Ukraine will respond.

USA with 50th package of military aid to Ukraine

The US is expected to provide 5 million in new military aid to Ukraine against Russian aggression. It includes about 0 million in long-term funding to buy laser-guided munitions, the Associated Press reports.

In addition, President Joe Biden's administration will send around 5 million worth of weapons and equipment through the presidential authority that withdraws weapons from available US stockpiles.

This will be the 50th package pulled from the Pentagon stockpile.

The aid to Kyiv aims to provide Ukraine's military with more cold-weather equipment and ammunition to help them continue their fight against Russian forces during the winter months.

Russia again struck civilian objects in Kharkiv with drones

Russian drones struck civilian targets and sparked a fire early this morning in and around Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and officials said they were investigating whether there were any casualties, Reuters reported.

The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, wrote on Telegram that the attacks targeted the city's civilian infrastructure, and a locality in the region was also hit.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said the fire was under control, without giving details.

Half an hour after the initial reports of the strikes in Kharkiv, air raid alerts were triggered in many regions of central, western and eastern Ukraine. However, the alarm signals did not apply to the capital Kyiv and its surroundings, BTA reports.

Ukraine's air force said Russian drones were still in the air in areas outside Kharkiv and warned of possible attacks in western Ukraine, including in the Lviv region, near the Polish border.

ISW: VSU advance on the left bank of the Dnieper near Poima, Peschanivka and Krynky

The Ukrainian armed forces hold their positions and continue offensive actions on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

They attacked positions near Poima and Peschanovka (13 km south-east of Kherson and 3 km from the Dnieper) and advanced into the Krynky region. This is reported in a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The information is said to come from the Russian military.

At the same time, Ukrainian military observer Konstantin Mashovets said Ukrainian troops were holding positions near Krynky and the Antonovsky road and railway bridge.

According to him, the grouping of the occupation troops in the Kherson direction consists of 8 brigades, 17 regiments, 8 battalions and 4 battalion-level detachments, including BARS (combat reserve of the Russian Federation), units of "Storm-Z", as well as reserves in this direction, including 2 motorized rifle regiments and 2 reserve motorized rifle battalions.

Against the background of the successes of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kherson direction, the occupiers rotated the commanders of the Dnieper Group of the Russian occupation troops. Oleg Makarevich was replaced by a colonel-general with Ukrainian roots, Mikhail Teplinsky. Experts say this is a "pretty eloquent wake-up call". This rearrangement shows that the invaders are paying quite a lot of attention to this section of the front.

VSU continues to strengthen its positions. They carried out mining in the area near the village of Krynky to make it difficult for the Russian infantry to attack.

The head of the press center of the Operational Command "South" stated that in the Kherson region the Defense Forces are conducting combat operations, the results of which are too early to speak of.

Ukraine designated "Nestle" as an "international sponsor of war”

Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency has added Nestlé to its list of "international war sponsors" for keeping its business in Russia, the agency's press service announced on November 2.

The Swiss-headquartered multinational corporation is the largest public food company in the world. "Nestle" develops business in 187 countries and has more than 2,000 brands in its portfolio.

According to Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency, by 2022 Nestlé has seven factories in Russia employing 7,000 people. The Russian market represents about 2% of its global revenues. Nestlé has not yet published financial data for 2022, which the Ukrainian agency said was an attempt to escape international pressure.

"International sponsors of the war: 80 years after the Second World War, Nestlé again "feeds" the aggressor" - announced the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption of Ukraine.

In March 2022, Nestlé said it would cease operations in Russia, but would continue to supply the country with "core products" such as baby formula.

However, the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) reported in February 2023 that Russian markets are still full of typical Nestlé products such as Nescafe, Bystrow brand breakfast cereals, Maggi soups and bouillon cubes. Purina pet food, pralines and chocolates.

In addition, the Ukrainian agency alleged that Nestlé continued to secretly import technical equipment to Russia to ensure the "further development of its business" there.

An undated statement posted on Nestlé's website said the company "stands with the people of Ukraine and our 5,500 employees there. To date, Nestlé has delivered more than 20 million Swiss francs ( million) in products and monetary donations to local humanitarian organizations in Ukraine and to help those displaced by the war in neighboring countries". It is also said that the company has drastically reduced its portfolio in Russia and has "suspended the import and export to and from Russia of non-essential products".

Nestlé's qualification as an "international sponsor of war" and its inclusion in the eponymous list on the website of the agency's "War and Sanctions" project is intended to be a powerful tool for influencing reputation, the Ukrainian agency explains.

Ukraine's National Corruption Prevention Agency aims to encourage the exit of international business from Russia by reducing the country's "financial and technological ability to kill Ukrainians".

The "Sponsors of War" list, published on a domain with the extension "Boycott", also includes other world-famous Western companies such as PepsiCO, Bacardi, Mars, Proctor & Gamble, as well as individuals. Their distribution by country at the moment shows that the most "war sponsors" of Russia in Ukraine are (established as businesses) in China (12), followed by the USA (7), Greece (5), France (4) ) and Germany and Italy with three each.

A Russian disinformation campaign is using the war between Israel and Hamas against Ukraine

A large-scale Russian disinformation campaign, identified by France in June, used and impersonated Western media websites to spread malicious narratives and insinuations to discredit Ukraine, exploiting anxiety over the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

France 24 informs that the action, for the purposes of which duplicates of the sites of Western publications were created - from the layout of the articles, through their style of presenting news, to the logos, entered a new phase on October 25. This was established by an open-source bot-blocking tool and a volunteer-supported project whose X profile, created in 2018, goes by the name @antibot4navalny (with a location of "not on Navalny's team") and has about 9,000 followers.

An analysis of the messages found that this new phase was focused on spreading pro-Russian messages and fueling the idea that Ukraine should call for a ceasefire with Russia as Western aid would be directed to the war between Israel and Hamas.

In the "Truth or Fake" segment on France 24's English-language evening news on November 2, the following several examples of Russian bot action from earlier this week were shown and explained. They used falsified magazine covers and websites of major media outlets, including Le Point and Fox News.

In the case of the Titanic and Le Man covers, both illustrations depict the president of Ukraine in a manner that suggests hostility toward Israel.

@antibot4navalny has found that, unlike the first phase - that of the summer, now the group behind this campaign uses automated spam in X instead of trolls, through which it spreads Russian propaganda or misleading content at a rate of about 2.5 messages (tweets) per minute. This spam is not limited to X posts, but also fake copies of Western news websites.

An example of such an imitation of a major media outlet is Fox News. When checking the identity of the site, it is easy to find that the publication address has a different domain than the original one. For Fox News, the URL ends with .IN - the .ccTLD for India, while that of the real Fox News website has a .COM TLD. At Le Poin, the original .FR (ccTLD, or country code top-level domain) has been replaced by .FOO - a gTLD with registrar Google. The check may seem basic, but when a site's content is viewed on a mobile device, longer urls don't fit in the address bar, and it takes targeted action to tell the difference.

The fabricated publication, presented as news on Fox News, said Russia was playing the role of "peacemaker" in the war between Israel and Hamas, pushing for "de-escalation" - a mainstay of Kremlin propaganda. The narrative in the fake news article, which Le Poin never published, is that Europe is impoverishing as it finances one war in Ukraine, followed by another in the Middle East.

This campaign to disinformation, confuse and incite anxiety through the coordinated distribution of one type of manipulative content does not focus solely on Russia or Ukraine to spread pro-Russian narratives, France 24 fact-checkers note. With heavily shared posts on X that see the Stars of David painted on the walls of Paris earlier this week, for example, conveys the message of how unfortunate it is that it has come to this and how the authorities must take steps to calm the situation.

The strategy is simple but effective - fomenting anxiety among news and social media users, shifting attention from the war in Ukraine to the war between Israel and Hamas, and glorifying Russia.

"Ukraine should not become Putin's Russia": Zelensky's former adviser seeks to be president

The hapless former adviser to the president of Ukraine, Oleksii Arestovych, announced yesterday that he will run for president in the next elections, whenever they may be.

In peacetime, the vote would have been in May 2024, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to martial law, making it uncertain.

"Yes, I will run," Arestovych said this week at a press conference when asked by Interfax Ukraine. According to him, a series of political, economic, social and other reforms are essentially his pre-election program. He will also create his own party - "Party of Arestovych".

Arestovych resigned after criticism when he suggested in January that a Russian missile may have hit a home in Dnipro after being shot down by Ukrainian air defenses. Although he was not considered by everyone to be part of Zelensky's inner circle, he was remembered for his daily online briefings on the progress of the war.

Arestovych - a figure who divided opinion while working under Zelensky - is among the cadres in Ukrainian governing circles whose instances of opposition to the head of state show the rift in politics at a time of stalemate on the battlefield. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi spoke of it yesterday.

According to Arestovych, Ukraine must be ready to accept the option of the former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger: entry into NATO with the commitment not to recapture the territories occupied at the time of entry into the bloc, and to attempt to return them only through political means. According to Arestovych, this is a "temporary solution" pending Russian President Vladimir Putin's departure from power.

The program will be developed by specialists, and now it is published only to "start the discussion".

Surveys - such as that of the Foundation for Democratic Initiatives, published in August - indicate that less than 5% of Ukrainians are ready to cede territory to Russia (as Arestovych’s words could be interpreted). A discount for future NATO membership can be accepted by 18% of the population.

Arestovych has increasingly criticized Zelensky, including on positions that many in the country consider pro-Russian (including the defense of the Russian language and culture). He told the Meduza online publication in an interview published yesterday that postponing the elections would be a usurpation of power in Ukrainian society, or at least in a part of it. After March 31, when the president's term expires, Ukraine's every misstep in the war will be scrutinized by Ukraine's war-weary people and Ukraine's "lack of real prospects for victory."

"I am in conflict with the president's office," he says openly. He claims that he was visited by the police after an unflattering interview about Zelensky's visit to the USA. He also says that documents against him appeared as early as March 2022 from the presidential administration, because he was second in terms of rating after Zelensky (there were also similar polls at the beginning of the war).

In the interview, he also said that the country was leading an authoritarian path, criticizing specific mistakes in the war, such as the long defense of Bakhmut and making it part of the counteroffensive after it was conquered by Russia. He does not rule out running a presidential campaign from abroad, after the authorities called him a "Russian spy".

"If we are building a country in which the Russian language is persecuted, what distinguishes us from Putin, who persecutes the Ukrainian language," he asks rhetorically.

“I don't want them to turn Ukraine into Putin's Russia. We fight for freedom. And this means that we must meet all the criteria for freedom,” said the former adviser in the office of the President of Ukraine

