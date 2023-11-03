Bucharest hosting the 4th edition of Energy Week Black Sea

On 6-8th February 2024, the international renewables investment conference Energy Week Black Sea will take place in Bucharest, Romania.

Well-known for its role in the gas industry, the Black Sea region will be once again brought together to foster the deployment of renewables and encourage the transition to secure, clean and affordable energy.

Energy Week Black Sea is the only event bringing together all the major stakeholders from Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Moldova, Ukraine, and Georgia, incl. government, regulators, utilities & TSOs, industrial and corporate clients. Undoubtedly, it’s one of the most important annual events for a large pool of global developers, Independent Power Producers, sponsors and financiers.

In 2024, the programme includes panel discussion and presentations covering:

Financing renewable energy

Routes to market for renewables projects

Ukraine's green reconstruction

Grid fit for renewables, interconnection and storage

Unveiling green hydrogen in the Black Sea region

Offshore wind energy potential in the Black Sea

Mapping the state of solar energy in Romania and across the region

in Romania and across the region and much more.

While discussion panels take centre stage, the most important part of the event happens at the dedicated and consultant-led B2B zone. With the opportunity to request and schedule meetings with potential partners and clients, targeted and facilitated networking was and will continue to be the most impactful and sought-after aspect of Energy Week.

For more information and registration visit www.bsenergyweek.com