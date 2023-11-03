Bulgaria: The Monster who Tortured Mecho the Dog Got Away with Only a Fine

The Sofia District Court released the accused Zahari Shulev from criminal liability for the beating of the dog Mecho and imposed a fine of BGN 3,000 on him, as well as to pay BGN 998 for costs in the case.

The decision was made today at the first instance in the Sofia District Court (SDC), BTA reported. According to the prosecutor's office, 37-year-old Zahari Shulev showed particular cruelty to a dog, and in the interval between 11:45 p.m. on October 23 and 2:42 a.m. the next day, he hit the animal, causing it to suffer wounds and fractures on its legs.

The act was carried out in a particularly painful way for the animal and with particular cruelty, state the state prosecution. After hearing the accused, the prosecution ruled that it had all the evidence that Zahari Shulev committed the crime for which he was accused, and demanded a fine of BGN 5,000.

In the course of the case, the accused was represented by an official lawyer, who presented complaints of encroachment on Shulev's home, which is why he is afraid to go home. In front of the court, Shulev stated that he was sorry and that "this will never happen again". He requested the right to a second chance from the court.

The case of violence against the stray dog Mecho became known on October 24 last year in the "Karpuzitsa" district in Sofia. The indictment was filed at the end of February.

While the case was going on yesterday, there were protesters in front of the Sofia District Court with posters of Mecho the dog and the words "murderer" and "sadist".

The decision of the court is subject to appeal within 15 days.

From the shelter for dogs, cats and other domestic animals "Animal Rescue Sofia", which rescued Mecho last year, reacted to the news of the release of his abuser: