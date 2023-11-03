Vasil Terziev Takes a Stand: No GERB Support in Sofia Showdown

In a recent interview with "Nova TV," Vasil Terziev, the mayoral candidate of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" ("Spasi Sofia"), declared that he had not sought support from the GERB party for the upcoming runoff election against BSP's Vanya Grigorova. Terziev emphasized his political opposition to GERB and explained that even before the campaign began, he announced their status as political rivals at the Sofia level.

Amid discussions about the potential outcome of the runoff, Terziev did not predict whether his victory would result in additional tensions within the government.

As the municipal council does not hold a majority, Terziev acknowledged the need to seek support from other political forces to implement their program. He highlighted that they would seek support but would not negotiate unprincipled coalitions. The mayoral candidate expressed his commitment to safeguarding the interests of Sofia's residents while suggesting that "public pressure" might be necessary when addressing any obstacles within the municipal council.

To combat corruption, Terziev proposed implementing a risk assessment system, emphasizing the importance of zero tolerance for corruption. This methodology would include analyzing processes and practices to identify and address potential issues effectively.