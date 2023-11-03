5.2 Earthquake in Greece

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale was registered a little while ago on the Greek island of Euboea, the Greek Institute of Geodynamics reported, as quoted by Sky TV.

The earthquake, which occurred at 8:26 a.m. local (and Bulgarian) time, had an epicenter 9 km east of the village of Prokopi. The depth of its focus is estimated at 5 kilometers.

So far, no injuries or damage have been reported.