5.2 Earthquake in Greece
A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale was registered a little while ago on the Greek island of Euboea, the Greek Institute of Geodynamics reported, as quoted by Sky TV.
The earthquake, which occurred at 8:26 a.m. local (and Bulgarian) time, had an epicenter 9 km east of the village of Prokopi. The depth of its focus is estimated at 5 kilometers.
So far, no injuries or damage have been reported.
????Eyewitnesses are saying: 'Short shake chalandri[…]' Felt the #earthquake too? Share your experience and read others' at:— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 3, 2023
????https://t.co/IbUfG7TFOL
????https://t.co/6PdKCnjkvZ pic.twitter.com/ogoaKU01G9
