COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 298 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 298, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,748 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 10.8 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 486 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 36 are in intensive care units. There are 63 new hospital admissions.

322 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,280,394 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,285 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2,168 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,702,443 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,558 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,324,237 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.