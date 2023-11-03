Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny, Windy and Warmer Today

There will be a patchy high cloudiness in the lowlands before noon. The wind from the south will increase, more significantly in Eastern Bulgaria and in places north of the mountains. In the evening, a new increase in cloudiness will begin from the west and rain will fall in extreme western areas. The minimum temperatures today will be between 4°C and 14°C, in Sofia around 7°C, and the maximum - between 19°C and 24°C.

There will be significant low clouds along the Black Sea coast, which will break up and decrease in the afternoon. The wind from the south will increase and will be moderate to strong. Maximum temperatures will be between 19°C and 24°C. The temperature of the sea water is 16-19°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

There will be scattered high clouds in the mountains, which will begin to increase and thicken in the evening, and there will be rain showers in the massifs of Western Bulgaria on the night of Saturday. A strong and stormy southwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 16°C, at 2000 meters - about 9°C.

Saturday will remain windy, especially in the eastern half of the country. In Western and Central Bulgaria it will be cloudy, with precipitation, in some places significant in amount, with thunder. The wind there will temporarily shift from west-northwest and temperatures will drop; the maximum there will be from 12-13°C to 17°C. In the eastern areas, the precipitation will be mainly in the afternoon hours, and the wind will remain southerly for most of the day and the temperatures will still be high, up to 25-26°C.

During the night to Sunday, the wind will weaken, the precipitation will stop, at the latest in the eastern regions. On Sunday, the clouds will break and reduce to mostly sunny in many areas.

During the first days of the new week, there will be variable cloudiness, in isolated places and light precipitation. The wind will be from the west-northwest, light to moderate. Temperatures will gradually drop, but will remain above normal.