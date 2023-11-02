Bulgaria Beckons: Denkov Showcases Investment Potential to US Business Leaders

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has extended a warm invitation to representatives of 15 of the largest American companies, emphasizing Bulgaria's strategic importance as a gateway to Europe. During a meeting that included US Ambassador to Bulgaria Kenneth Merten and Eric Stewart, the Chairman of the American-Central European Business Association, Denkov highlighted Bulgaria's unique advantages for investment and economic growth.

"Bulgaria is a gateway to Europe thanks to its geographical position and its border with Turkey. Alongside our commitment to quality education, which nurtures talent and expertise, we offer numerous investment opportunities," Denkov emphasized, underscoring the nation's strengths in multiple sectors, including electronics, information technology, robotics, medicine, automotive, and defense industries.

The Prime Minister expressed his vision for Bulgaria to play a central role in the development of the region and become synonymous with innovation. He said, "Our country is strong in many fields, among which are electronics, information technology, robotics, medicine, the automotive industry, the defense industry. We want to develop modern European high-tech industry. We have all the conditions to do something bigger. That is why we are looking for bigger investors like you."

Despite global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, Bulgaria's economy continues to thrive. The country achieved an impressive 3.9% growth in its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022.

The meeting also emphasized the paramount importance of political stability in Bulgaria for attracting investments and fostering a conducive business environment. Prime Minister Denkov assured the delegation that the government's priorities, including Bulgaria's acceptance into the Schengen area, accession to the Eurozone, and joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, will create a strong foundation for the nation's growth.

Each of the American companies' representatives shared insights into their activities and roles across diverse sectors, encompassing healthcare, defense, information and communication technology, banking, and renewable energy.

Prime Minister Denkov, visibly impressed by the array of companies present, stated, "An impressive range of companies. For some of them, there are already ideas for future partnerships."