Iran-Backed Militia Reinforces Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions

The Imam Hussein Brigade, an Iran-backed militia, is relocating from Syria to southern Lebanon to bolster Hezbollah forces, according to an announcement by an Israeli military official. The move follows a series of setbacks for Hezbollah in recent clashes with Israel.

Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee, the Israel Defense Force's Arabic-language spokesman, revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Iranian Imam Hussein Brigade, led by a commander known as Zulfiqar, has arrived in southern Lebanon. They have engaged in confrontations with the IDF along the Lebanese border.

Adraee warned, "Hezbollah and the Imam Hussein Brigade will exact a heavy toll on Lebanon, all for the benefit of Hamas-ISIS. The IDF is fully prepared to respond to any threats against its sovereignty in the north."

Arab media reports indicate that the militia comprises approximately 1,000 members and is under the leadership of Zulfiqar Hanawi, a Lebanese national.

In recent weeks, terrorist squads in Lebanon have been launching mortars and anti-tank rockets at IDF positions and communities in northern Israel. The Israeli military has responded with retaliatory strikes but has thus far avoided escalating the situation.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources have expressed feelings of betrayal by Iran and Hezbollah, as tensions continue to rise in the region. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a televised address on Friday.