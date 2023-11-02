Israel's Heart of Battle: Troops Surround Gaza City, Paying a Heavy Price

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) has made a significant advance into Gaza City, according to IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. In a statement made on Thursday, Halevi revealed that Israeli troops are operating inside Gaza City and surrounding it from various directions, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.

Halevi stated, "We have advanced another significant stage in the war. The forces are in the heart of northern Gaza, operating in Gaza City, surrounding it, and deepening the ground offensive and achievements." The complex urban terrain in Gaza City has posed a considerable challenge, requiring professional combat skills and courage.

He emphasized that the Israeli forces are fighting for the sanctity of life against an enemy represented by flags of death and destruction. The IDF's mission is driven by a strong moral compass, fighting for justice and morality against a terrorist organization responsible for what he referred to as "vile and horrific war crimes."

However, the conflict has come at a "painful and difficult price," with 18 Israeli soldiers losing their lives during the ground operation. Halevi expressed solidarity with the families of the fallen soldiers and reaffirmed Israel's commitment to continuing the fight.

Addressing concerns about fuel supplies to Gaza, Halevi assured that fuel would be allowed for use in hospitals. He explained, "We have not brought fuel into this point. We check the situation in the Strip every day. For over a week, they have told us that the fuel in the hospitals will run out, and it hasn't. Fuel will be transferred, with oversight, to the hospitals, and we will do everything to ensure that it won't serve Hamas's military aims."

In the midst of these developments, around 400 foreign nationals are expected to leave Gaza and enter Egypt through the Rafah crossing. This follows the release of a list containing 595 names of individuals who have received clearance for departure from Gaza.

The conflict has taken a heavy toll, with over 8,000 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7, while more than 1,400 people have lost their lives in a Hamas attack on Israel.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that Israel will not agree to a ceasefire, likening the situation to the United States' stance after the bombing of Pearl Harbour. Netanyahu has described it as a turning point for nations and called on the international community to decide between fighting for a future of hope and promise or surrendering to tyranny and terror. He emphasized that Israel has been at war since October 7.