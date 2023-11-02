Armenian security forces have announced the successful arrest of five individuals linked to an attempted "terrorist attack" on government institutions. The operation, dubbed "Northern Leaffall," was intended to disrupt the functioning of key government bodies. The suspects had reportedly prepared explosive devices and other hazardous materials for their nefarious plan.

During searches of the detainees' residences, authorities uncovered weapons and ammunition, shedding light on the severity of the threat. It is worth noting that the criminal group's scheme was foiled "due to circumstances beyond its control," according to Armenian law enforcement.

One of the group's strategies involved creating Telegram channels resembling "Uprising of National Salvation" in Ukraine and Moldova. These channels were intended to rally support for their cause, which involved the relocation of their families to Georgia.

These events unfold amidst mounting public pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign, particularly in the wake of Azerbaijan's recent takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh. This military offensive led to the displacement of a significant portion of the Armenian population.

Pashinyan, while under pressure to respond, maintains a commitment to not involve Armenia in another war, emphasizing his focus on achieving a peace agreement by year's end. However, recent statements by the prime minister expressing skepticism about the benefits of Russian military bases in Armenia have created tensions with Moscow.