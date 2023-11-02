Human Rights Watch Slams Saudi World Cup Plan

Saudi Arabia's hosting of the 2034 World Cup faces strong opposition from the human rights organization Human Rights Watch. In a statement, the organization expressed concerns about the potential negative implications of the kingdom hosting the championship, emphasizing the need for transparency in the bid process.

Following Australia's withdrawal, Saudi Arabia remained the sole candidate to host the World Cup in 2034, as announced by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. However, final approval of the bid is pending FIFA Council's decision.

Human Rights Watch raised questions about the lack of competition and transparency in the bid process, suggesting that this approach harkens back to past controversies, such as awarding World Cups to Qatar and Russia amid corruption allegations and arrests. The organization's director of global initiatives, Minky Worden, criticized the absence of checks and balances in the selection process.

Saudi Arabia has been a subject of criticism for its human rights record in recent years. While the kingdom has begun hosting international sporting events, it has faced allegations of "sports laundering." Notably, Saudi Arabia has organized Formula 1 events, boxing matches, and attracted star athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema to its football championship.

The acquisition of the English football club "Newcastle" and investments in golf competitions, such as LIV, demonstrate Saudi Arabia's growing influence in the sports world. Human Rights Watch insists on rigorous evaluation of bids and addressing human rights concerns to uphold FIFA's human rights policy.