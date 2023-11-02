Pressing the Wrong Button caused the Panic after the Messages 'Caution! Danger!’ in Bulgaria

The panic caused by strange messages on the mobile phones of hundreds of citizens, accompanied by a loud beep, last night, has a banal explanation - a wrongly pressed button.

This was understood from the explanations of the owner of the system integrator Nikolay Simeonov to bTV.

"Actually, the colleague pressed the wrong button, which is for real cells for the mobile network of the mobile operator, and not those that are for testing purposes. This is how the notification blunder occurred," he pointed out and threatened to punish the culprit is an administrative employee.

The error occurred due to accumulated fatigue and carelessness.

The strange message was sent to mobile phones by BG-ALERT. For most users, the message came with the text: "Caution, danger!", and for others, the word "president" also appeared. Initially, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that only the customers of one of the mobile operators were attacked with the test, but then denied it. The presidency said they had nothing to do with the case, and the director of the fire department, chief commissioner Angel Jartov explained to BNT that the real test will start in Gabrovo on November 7 and on November 22 it will be at the national level.

Because of the tense international situation, many people feared an attack and left their homes.

Nikolay Simeonov pointed out that immediately after the mistake was made, the operation was stopped. This is the reason why the message did not reach "all users of the mobile operator".

According to Simeonov, a whole team is involved in the testing, but only one person is to blame for the mistake.

"I don't know if the Ministry of the Interior will investigate, but we in our company have drawn our conclusions. The message that came out from the president has nothing to do with the institution. It is a message sent according to such a standard that comes from the USA," Simeonov emphasized.

He specified that on older models of telephones the message comes out that it is from the president, and on newer models it comes out as "attention".

The warning system for the population is being developed jointly by the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of e-Government.