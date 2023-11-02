Hamas Official Vows to Repeat Attack on Israeli Civilians

A senior Hamas official's recent statements have sent shockwaves across the international community as he openly hailed the terror group's attack on Israel that occurred on October 7. Ghazi Hamad, a member of Hamas's political bureau, emphasized that if given the opportunity, the group would carry out similar assaults numerous times in the future, with the ultimate goal of Israel's extinction, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Hamad's remarks were made during an interview with Lebanese Television channel LBC, later translated and published by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI). In the interview, Hamad asserted, "Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove it because it constitutes a security, military, and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nations. We are not ashamed to say this."

He went on to describe Israel's existence as "illogical" and called for its eradication from all "Palestinian lands," a term used by Hamas to encompass the West Bank, Gaza, and Israel, excluding the Golan Heights. When asked whether this implied the complete annihilation of Israel, Hamad's response was unequivocal: "Yes, of course."

Hamad declared, "We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do it twice and three times. The Al-Aqsa Deluge (the name given by Hamas to its October 7 attack) is just the first time, and there will be a second, a third, a fourth."

He acknowledged that there would be a price to pay but stated that Hamas was prepared to make sacrifices, noting the group's self-identification as a "nation of martyrs." Hamad also reiterated that Hamas had not intended to harm civilians, attributing any complications to the situation on the ground.

In response to the terror attack, Israel launched a large-scale military offensive in Gaza with the aim of destroying Hamas infrastructure and eliminating the entire terror group. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) has targeted over 11,000 Hamas sites since the ground operation began.

Several countries have expressed their support for Israel in the wake of the Hamas attack. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly voiced his backing for Israel and criticized Hamas, while US presidential candidate Nikki Haley argued against a ceasefire until Hamas is dismantled.