In a recent Halloween event held at the White House, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a unique choice for his son's costume, dressing the four-year-old as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. According to the New York Post, Blinken's three-year-old daughter joined in the themed costumes, sporting the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Accompanied by his wife, Evan Ryan, who also serves as Biden's White House cabinet secretary, Blinken attended the Halloween gathering on the White House lawn. In contrast to his son's imaginative outfit, President Joe Biden opted for a more straightforward approach, donning a baseball cap bearing the presidential seal and portraying himself.

The event was not without its share of noteworthy details, as the New York Post reported that one of the decorations hanging from the White House balcony featured a large picture of the first dog, Commander. The dog had reportedly bitten Secret Service agents, causing serious injuries.

Antony Blinken's choice of dressing his son as President Zelenskyy raised eyebrows in light of ongoing congressional debates over a recent spending request for Ukraine. Notably, fiscal conservatives have expressed opposition to the request, highlighting the staggering .7 trillion budget deficit the U.S. government faced in the fiscal year 2023, which concluded on September 30.

A historical perspective adds depth to Blinken's connection to Ukraine. His grandfather, Moritz Blinken, was born in Ukraine's capital, then part of the Russian Empire, in 1900. He immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of four. This historical tie underscores the shared heritage between Antony Blinken's ancestors and President Zelenskyy's background as Ukrainian Jews.

In recent developments, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has called on President Joe Biden to divide his 0 billion supplemental budget request into aid for both Ukraine and Israel. This request comes amidst concerns from some Republicans regarding support for a Ukraine-focused package.

In an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity, Speaker Johnson articulated his stance, saying, "I told the staff at the White House today that our consensus among House Republicans is that we need to bifurcate those issues." President Biden's budget request includes billion to support Israel's efforts against Hamas in Gaza and billion for Ukraine's defense against Russia, along with funding for U.S. border security and support for Taiwan.

While funding for Ukraine remains a contentious issue among House Republicans, Johnson affirmed his support for Ukraine's defense against Russia. He emphasized the importance of fiscal responsibility and accountability, stating, "We're not going to abandon them. But we have a responsibility, a stewardship responsibility, over the precious treasure of the American people."

He also raised concerns about the lack of clarity from the Biden administration regarding the "endgame" for continued support in the Ukraine war effort. As reported by The Hill, Johnson expressed the need for a well-defined strategy moving forward.