The Albanians who Died in Hamburg Worked with Fake Bulgarian Passports

The four Albanian construction workers who died in the collapse of a scaffolding in Hamburg on Monday, as well as their injured colleague, worked in Germany with fake Bulgarian passports, Albanian media reports.

This, according to the media, led to difficulties in identifying them. They were registered with Bulgarian documents by their employer, who is a Kosovo Albanian and for whom they worked illegally. The media notes that the Kosovo Albanian disappeared after the incident.

The dead are aged between 31 and 35 and are Albanian citizens from Elbasan, Debar and Kilkis. Initially, three bodies were removed from the ruins, and on Wednesday, the body of the fourth deceased was also removed.

The Albanian, who is in a coma in hospital, is 33 years old and from the northern Albanian municipality of Mat.

The scaffolding where the Albanian builders were working collapsed on the morning of October 30 on an elevator shaft. It is believed that there are more victims under the ruins and work is underway to recover their bodies.

The German news agency DPA reported on October 30 that the four construction workers who died in the collapse of the scaffolding were Bulgarians, but the Bulgarian embassy in Berlin later reported that no official information had been received about Bulgarians killed or injured in the incident.

Yesterday Albanian media rejected the initial information about dead Bulgarians and reported that the dead were Albanians, referring to German media.