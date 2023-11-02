Borissov: After the Local Elections, GERB will decide whether to Continue Supporting the Cabinet

GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced that the party will hold a national council after the second round of local elections to decide whether to continue supporting the government of Nikolai Denkov.

Borissov stated this today in Lovech.

"For me, the 'assembly' currently does not exist. We currently have no reasons, including moral values, to back people from State Security and they cannot attribute them to any of us. I will not carry foreign liabilities. And on Wednesday they will want me to support their budget - it won't work for me. From now on, I tell them, there's no point in meeting and talking at all. On any topic. So after Sunday, good luck in the game, I'll see who does what on Sunday".

Borissov also criticized the decision of the Council of Ministers to approve the purchase of Stryker combat vehicles without a deliberate decision from the parliament.

"They voted yesterday for the Stykers without a decision of Parliament and they are going to put us in such a legal case now - just to show themselves to someone. I don't know who they will show themselves to, because they might do it in such a way as to make a mess of everything There is a legal case - they made a decision yesterday before the National Assembly made its decision. And if there is no National Assembly next week? Because they are polluting everywhere with all kinds of parties and coalitions just to be against us.

We should be in the parliament on Wednesday - I say we should, but with this behavior - unprincipled, we are yet to see their progress. We already know who their friends are, where they see them - they hang out in pubs and villas, secretly. I see no point in seeing them anymore.

If GERB and the group decide - maybe on Wednesday we will hold a national conference for two or three days and there we will assess whether we really need people who scare their own ministers, to bear this responsibility," said Borissov.