Candidate for Mayor of Sofia sheltered Ukrainian Mothers and their Children

The candidate for mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, has sheltered families of Ukrainian refugees - mothers with children from Odesa, he announced in the OFFNews podcast "When I Become Mayor".

"A question that was asked in the last presidential elections - Whose is Crimea?

- Ukrainian. There is international law, and on this topic I have also expressed my position - whose is Crimea and whose side is the right, and where should we be. What is my opinion on neutrality - Machiavelli said it well: when you pursue neutrality, you are despised by the victors and hated by the vanquished. So it is very important to have a principled position about which side of history you stand on.

Do you remember the day February 24 and how you received the news about the beginning of the Russian aggression in Ukraine?

- I couldn't believe it. After all, for months you watch a build-up of troops - be it exercises, but not war, only a madman could think that someone else could attack a sovereign country in Europe, and it turned out that it was actually absolutely possible and it happened. I was very amazed that this thing was happening in modern Europe. Sad day.

When the Ukrainian refugees started coming, did you meet these people, did you talk to them?

- Yes, and I have said many times that in order to understand a person's beliefs, you need to follow how he 'voted' with his wallet, time and reputation - the things that are valuable to him. From the first day, I have supported the organizations that have struggled with this problem, that have made many courses to Ukraine to bring people from there to help and accommodate them in Bulgaria. I myself have sheltered families in my house, others I have paid the rent until they are settled, so I have shown my attitude by concrete deeds.

I sheltered women with children. Their men are at the front, and the women and children have come here with a suitcase and a bag in the trunk - whatever they could take from Odesa. The families were from Odesa. Sad story. And they couldn't believe what was happening. The stories they told were very interesting - about how they have relatives in Moscow and other Russian cities and they explained to them that they are being bombed. On the other side they are told: 'It is not possible. Here, on television, they say otherwise.' The Ukrainians tell them: 'Bombs are falling next to us, and this is not a matter of opinion. You're my sister and I'm telling you what's going on. She says: no, it's not possible'

It is absurd for anyone to say that there is no such war...

- The hundreds of thousands killed speak of a completely different thing, as do the several million people who were forced to move from where they lived. It is sad that such things are happening in Europe. When you read in the textbooks about World War II, you kind of believe that it can't happen and we've learned some lessons. You see, in fact, whatever we have learned within a few decades, we are very prone to forget it."

/OFFNews