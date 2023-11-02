Bulgaria’s Dronamics and Hellenic Post (ELTA) sign an Agreement for the First Postal Deliveries by Cargo Drones in Greece

Dronamics, the world's first cargo drone airline licensed to operate in Europe, and Hellenic Post (ELTA) have announced an agreement that will lead to the first postal deliveries by cargo drones in Greece.

Dronamics, which designs, develops and operates cargo drones, will provide medium-distance deliveries to Hellenic Post (ELTA), the national postal service of Greece. The initial routes will be domestic, connecting the mainland of the country with the islands, and the two companies are also exploring opportunities for international cooperation to connect Athens with key European cities.

ELTA has over 190 years of history and has approximately 1,100 service points across the country. Its strategic goals include the adoption of innovative solutions and sustainable development, making it an early adopter of Dronamics's cargo drone deliveries.

Greece is the launch market for Dronamics's commercial operations, which are expected to begin early next year. The drone cargo airline focuses on establishing same-day deliveries connecting the capital Athens with the industrial north of the country as well as the islands in the south. Dronamics's general sales agent for Greece is Golden Cargo, a provider of premium logistics, cargo handling and warehousing services.

Dronamics can offer deliveries that are up to 80% faster, 50% cheaper and 60% lower in carbon footprint compared to traditional transport, making them particularly suitable for emergencies such as postal and packages. Its remote-controlled aircraft, the Black Swan, needs only 400 meters to land and take off, a suitable solution for reaching remote and underserved areas where traditional airport infrastructure is absent or poorly developed. There are over 300 inhabited islands in Greece whose communities can benefit from a faster, cheaper and more environmentally friendly air cargo solution.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Hellenic Post, an organization known for its historic heritage and impressive reach. Dronamics's mission is to make same-day delivery possible for everyone, everywhere, and joining forces with ELTA helps us move forward in achieving this goal. This collaboration is a key step towards bridging distance and making just-in-time delivery accessible to all," said Svilen Rangelov, Co-Founder and CEO of Dronamics.

"The partnership between Hellenic Post and Dronamics is an important initiative that will change the map of the Greek long-haul courier market. Together with Dronamics, we will provide services throughout Greece faster, further and in a greener way. This partnership is a turning point in our reorganization, as it sums up our motto for the future: 'We reach everywhere, better'", said Gregory Sklikas, CEO of Hellenic Post.

The postal and parcel delivery sector is becoming one of the first adopters of the fast, affordable and environmentally friendly cargo drone technology developed by Dronamics. Last month, Dronamics announced an agreement with Emirates Post Group, the national postal service in the UAE.

About Dronamics: Dronamics is the world's first cargo drone airline and a leading developer and operator of long-range drones built specifically for cargo. Their Black Swan can carry 350kg of cargo up to 2,500km, making it 80% faster, 50% cheaper and with up to 60% lower emissions compared to alternative modes of transport, including air. This enables same-day delivery over very long distances for various industries, from pharmaceutical to food, from e-commerce to spare parts. The company's rapidly growing team includes some of the world's top aerospace and logistics experts. Dronamics is the first licensed drone cargo airline in Europe and IATA's first strategic drone partner globally.

To date, Dronamics has raised a total of $40 million from venture capital funds and business angels from 12 countries and is co-financed by the prestigious EIC Accelerator program of the European Innovation Council.