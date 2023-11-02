Candidate for Mayor of Sofia Refused to Answer who owns Crimea and whether Putin is an Aggressor

"I don't know if Crimea is Russian. Can I not answer if Putin is an aggressor? The Ukrainian flag will not be on the building of the Sofia Municipality. During local elections, we have to talk about Putin and chemtrails, seriously?"

This is what the left-wing mayoral candidate for Sofia, Vanya Grigorova, who will appear on Sunday in the run-off against Vasil Terziev, told Nova TV.

Grigorova stubbornly refused to answer the question of who owns Crimea, although it was asked several times. The reason for the question was that parties, which are staunchly Russophile, are backing the left-wing candidate, and this creates doubts and worries.

"I don't know if Crimea is Russian or not. What we are seeing is a war that has been going on for two years.

Can I not be responsible for Putin? I am a candidate for mayor of the capital.

Bulgarian institutions must fly the national flag and the European flag, because we are part of the EU".

That's what Grigorova said. She declared against Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone at the moment and stated that there are economic arguments for it.

This is how the dialogue between her and the presenters went:

"- Please answer these questions.

- Let me get there.

- And you have seen the collages on which Parvanov, Rumen Petkov, Nikolai Malinov, who has an order from Putin and is under investigation for espionage, are behind you. We have heard Eurosceptic theses from you more than once.

- So far I have explained that I have no conflict with the main formation in the local coalition. Now I have to explain that the smaller coalition partners have no power over me.

- Give your answer to the question of whose Crimea is, to the question of whether Putin is an aggressor, whether the Ukrainian flag has a place on the facade of the municipality.

- I prefer to discuss whether I want a pro-European policy. I want communal services to be managed by the municipality and this is a normal European practice.

- If you don't answer about Crimea and about Putin, you leave a big niche for interpretations.

- After all, we are in local elections. It is proper to be responsible for local elections.

- Okay. Is Crimea Russian?

- I don't know if Crimea is Russian or not. What I see is a war that has been going on for two years

- Is Putin an aggressor?

- May I not be responsible for Putin, I am a candidate for mayor of the capital.

- You are a politician of national caliber and this is not a compliment. The responsibility to answer this question is great.

- The Ukrainian flag will not stand on the capital municipality, if this is a major issue. Bulgarian institutions must fly the national flag and the European flag, because we are part of the EU."