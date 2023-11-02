Canada's Bold Immigration Pledge: 500,000 New Residents Annually! Is This the Answer to Their Housing Crisis?

In a strategic move to address labor supply requirements while alleviating pressures on housing and healthcare, the Canadian government has announced its commitment to maintain the target of welcoming 500,000 new permanent residents in 2026, as reported by CBC News.

Canadian Immigration Minister Marc Miller outlined the rationale behind this decision, emphasizing the importance of assessing the micro-economic impacts of immigration. He stated, "What Canadians are telling us, what economists are telling us, is that we have to dive into the micro-economic impacts of immigration."

Over recent years, Canada has steadily increased its immigration targets with the dual aim of bolstering the workforce and supporting an aging population. The trajectory indicates a clear upward trend, with a plan to grant permanent residency to 465,000 people in 2023, set to rise to 500,000 by 2025.

Notably, in 2015, Canada's immigration target was below 300,000, illustrating the nation's proactive stance toward immigration.

Minister Miller underlined the need to evaluate and fine-tune the immigration program. He said, "Those numbers were needed but now we have to take a look at them, where we feel they're reasonable and plateauing in a space where we think it makes sense. We have a lot of complex calculations that we need to make and measures we need to adjust. It's more on the level of finer surgery that we need to adjust."

Canada's population recently exceeded the 40 million mark, with a record one million people added in 2022, according to CBC News. This demographic growth has coincided with a housing shortage, which poses a complex challenge. A report by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation in September projected that nearly 5.8 million new housing units must be constructed by the end of the decade to rectify the housing supply issue.

While acknowledging that the housing shortage played a role in the decision to level off immigration targets, Minister Miller emphasized that it was not the sole factor. He stated, "If that were the sole reason, it would totally be misunderstanding the challenges I think we're facing as a country." He added that Canada's workforce must continue to receive an influx of immigrants to support housing construction.

Earlier this year, the Canadian government introduced changes to the express entry system, prioritizing tradespeople for permanent residency. These changes have already attracted approximately 1,500 tradespeople from abroad.

However, some experts believe that maintaining historically high levels of immigration may not fully alleviate housing affordability issues. According to Phil Triadafilopoulos, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, the pressure on the housing market will persist despite the immigration policy adjustments. "I don't know whether pausing at a historically high level of immigration is really going to do much to ease affordability issues around housing. Those pressures are going to persist, I think," he noted.

As per the new plan, Canada's target for economic immigrants will remain at 60% of the total immigration. Goldy Hyder, President and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, suggested that this portion should be increased to 65%. He stressed that addressing the shortage of highly skilled and educated professionals is critical to Canada's technological innovation, labor productivity, and capital investment.