Elon Musk: Artificial intelligence could lead to the Extinction of Humanity

Artificial intelligence could lead to the extinction of humanity. This was commented by Elon Musk, without specifying how this could actually happen. The owner of social network X, known as Twitter, has expressed concerns that artificial intelligence comes with a huge range of threats.

According to him, an appropriate legal framework could not be created to limit the risks because neither scientists nor leaders understood the problem well enough. A little later, Musk took part in the first-ever summit on the safe use of artificial intelligence. The forum, which takes place in London, is attended by state and government leaders and technology professionals.

“For the first time in human history, we are facing something that will be much more intelligent than us. So it's not clear to me that we're going to be able to really get it under control. I think artificial intelligence is one of the existential risks we face. It may even be the most urgent. We are trying to create some kind of framework in which there is a third party, that is, an independent judge, who will monitor how the leading companies in the field of artificial intelligence work and alert us if there are concerns about our security", said the executive director of the social network X Elon Musk.