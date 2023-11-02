36 Bulgarian Citizens were Evacuated from the Gaza Strip and are Now in Egypt

November 2, 2023
Bulgaria: 36 Bulgarian Citizens were Evacuated from the Gaza Strip and are Now in Egypt

A total of 36 Bulgarian citizens and their family members were successfully evacuated today from the territory of the Gaza Strip and are now safe in Egypt. The 37th has expressed his desire to stay, this was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mariya Gabriel.

"In a complex and extremely dynamic situation, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the actions of our representations in Cairo, Ramallah and Tel Aviv, the withdrawal of our compatriots through the Rafah checkpoint was successfully implemented, in the first possible group that was allowed leaving the Gaza Strip. I would like to thank all parties involved in achieving and implementing the passage," Gabriel added.

Everyone is doing well.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in continuous communication with its representations in Cairo, Ramallah and Tel Aviv, with a view to providing the best follow-up care for Bulgarians in the current situation.

