COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 320 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 320, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,518 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 12.7 percent.

1 patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, there are 465 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 34 are in intensive care units. There are 75 new hospital admissions.

476 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,280,072 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 5,311 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2,339 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,700,275 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,556 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,323,939 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.