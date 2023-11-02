Weather in Bulgaria: Warning for Torrential Rains in the Eastern Parts of the Country

Cloudy weather will prevail. There will be rainfall, in more places and longer in Eastern Bulgaria, in some areas the amounts there will be significant. After noon, the rain from west to east will weaken and stop, the clouds will begin to break up. On the night of Friday, the precipitation will also stop in the extreme eastern regions. The minimum temperatures will be between 8°C and 13°C, and the maximum - between 14°C and 19°C, in Sofia - around 14°C.

Along the Black Sea it will be cloudy with rain showers and in some places they will be significant. The rain will stop overnight Friday. The wind before noon will be weak from the east, after noon it will increase a little and change its direction. Maximum temperatures will be 16-18°C. The temperature of the sea water is 17-20°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2 knots.

Mostly cloudy weather and in the mountains with rain showers, at a height of about 2200 meters changing to snow. Significant amounts are expected in places in Strandzha and Eastern Stara Planina. A moderate wind will blow from the west-southwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 11°C, at 2000 meters - around 5°C.

On Friday, after a temporary decrease, the cloudiness from the west will increase again. The minimum temperatures will be between 8°C and 13°C, and the maximum - between 20°C and 25°C.

Saturday will be windy. In Western and Central Bulgaria there will be precipitation, in some places significant in amount and accompanied by thunder.

On Sunday, the wind will weaken and move from the northwest. The rain will stop, at the latest in eastern areas, and the clouds will break and decrease, most of the country to sunny.

There will be light rains on Monday as well, mainly in Western Bulgaria. Temperatures will remain above normal for early November.