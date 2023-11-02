Nationwide Early Warning System Accidentally Startles Bulgarians - See when the Actual Tests will begin!

A bizarre and unsettling message sent to mobile phones by the BG-ALERT early warning system startled Bulgarians from all walks of life. Citizens across the country were left bewildered by an unexpected alarm sound, and the message displayed either "Caution, danger!" or the single word "president." As the unsettling incident unfolded, it sent shockwaves through the nation, leading many to believe they were in imminent danger. However, the truth behind this mysterious message turned out to be far less sinister—it was all part of a test.

The highly anticipated real test for the early notification system BG-ALERT is scheduled for November 22, during a specific half-hour window from 12:00 to 12:30. During this test, the unsettling message will once again be broadcast, but this time, it will come with a specific beep and vibration to distinguish it from a genuine emergency alert.

Commissioner Angel Jartov, director of the fire department, announced the official testing, set to commence on November 7 in Gabrovo, will follow a meticulously planned schedule that covers various regions of the country.

The incident prompted former e-government minister Bozhidar Bojanov to take to social media, where he reassured the public that the message was, in fact, a test and emphasized the importance of having such an early warning system in place for disasters. While he praised the Ministry of Interior for implementing the BG-ALERT system, he also suggested that the testing process should be enhanced to prevent unnecessary alarm.

Amid the initial confusion, the Ministry of the Interior initially attributed the message to the mobile operator Vivacom, claiming it was sent without coordination. However, the Ministry later clarified that the responsible party was, in fact, the contractor tasked with introducing the BG-ALERT system.

The contractor, seeking to elucidate the situation, explained that a technical error had resulted in two different messages being transmitted over the Vivacom network, which caused widespread panic. Commissioner Angel Jartov emphasized that the mistake was neither the fault of the Ministry of the Interior nor the fire department.

The BG-ALERT system, once officially tested and deployed, is set to be a valuable tool for providing early notifications of disasters and emergencies through mobile networks. While it will work on older devices, the message will be displayed differently to accommodate the varying capabilities of these devices.

For citizens curious about when they can expect to participate in these tests, a detailed schedule has been published on the official BG-ALERT website bg-alert.bg. The testing will span from November 7 to November 29, culminating in a nationwide test throughout the country on the 29th of November.

During each scheduled test, a message in both Bulgarian and English will be broadcast, ensuring citizens receive the notification regardless of the devices they use. Furthermore, it will be designed to reach users with specific sound and vibration cues, even when their mobile devices are in silent mode.

What initially appeared to be a widespread cause for alarm has now been revealed as a case of unfortunate miscommunication. The BG-ALERT system, once refined and properly implemented, will become an invaluable tool for safeguarding Bulgarians from potential dangers.