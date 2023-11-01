Bulgarian Mobile Operator will Include Netflix in its Customer Plans

Business | November 1, 2023, Wednesday // 17:25
The mobile operator A1 announced that it will include the content of the streaming platform "Netflix" in its plans. It will come with the Basic plan in the A1 TV 200 MAX tariff, which is for 24 months.

Subscribers to other TV and mobile plans can use Netflix for a certain period according to their plan and then pay for it as an additional service.

The streaming platform currently has nearly 250 million subscribers in over 190 countries. Its content in Bulgaria is available in English - sound and subtitles.

In May, it was revealed that Netflix was launching a campaign against the sharing of account passwords. The campaign spans the US and over 100 other countries, with users being notified that they cannot share their accounts for free outside their own household.

The platform estimates that over 100 million households have shared their passwords with friends and relatives outside their homes.

