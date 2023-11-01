A Correspondent from Bulgaria’s National Radio in Moscow was Summoned by the Russian MFA
The only representative of Bulgarian public media in Moscow - BNR correspondent Angel Grigorov, was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
This happens hours after the information that the correspondent of the "Rossiyskaya Gazeta" newspaper Alexander Gatsak has left Bulgaria following the order of the head of the National Security Agency (SANS).
The expulsion of the Russian citizen is due to actions that pose a threat to national security, the agency explained
Russia will take retaliatory measures to the actions of the Bulgarian authorities, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said earlier.
"This is another illegal move by NATO members who are maniacally chasing away Russian journalists," she wrote on Telegram.
/BNR
