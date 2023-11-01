The Poverty Line in Bulgaria for 2024 will be BGN 526

The Council of Ministers determined the poverty line for 2024, which will be BGN 526, BTA reported. This was announced at a briefing by the Minister of Labor and Social Policy, Ivanka Shalapatova, after the government adopted the decision at today's meeting. The decision stipulates that the new amount of the poverty line will increase by BGN 22 or 4.4%.

With the increase of the poverty line for 2024, social benefits under the Social Assistance Act, financial support under the Disability Act, financial aid and funds for prevention and reintegration, raising a child with relatives and friends will also increase, as well as raising a child in a foster family within the meaning of the Child Protection Act, explained the minister.

Shalapatova pointed out that in the implementation of today's government decision, the scope of people who receive an old-age pension will be expanded.

Improving the poverty line will also increase social support for vulnerable groups, as a greater number of people and families in need will receive support from the state, commented the Minister of Social Affairs. About 800,000 people from vulnerable groups will receive financial support in a higher amount in 2024 as a result of the increase in the poverty line. For the next year, it is planned to provide financial support under the Law for the disabled to more than 672 thousand people over the age of 18. Under the social assistance law, assistance will reach 123,508 people in 2024, she said.

Shalapatova assured that the necessary funds are taken into account in the preparation of the Law on the State Budget for 2024. The funds for support under the Law on Social Assistance are scheduled to increase by 75.6 million BGN. There will be BGN 27.6 million more for people with disabilities, and for financial aid in the sense of the Child Protection Act, the funds will increase by one million BGN, the minister pointed out.