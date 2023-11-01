The Four who Died in the Collapse of a Scaffolding in Hamburg were not Bulgarians, but Albanians

The four who died in the collapse of scaffolding in the northern German city of Hamburg were not Bulgarians, but Albanians, Albanian media reports, citing German media. A fifth Albanian was seriously injured.

DPA reported on October 30 that the four construction workers who died in the collapse of the scaffolding were Bulgarians, but the Bulgarian embassy in Berlin reported yesterday that no official information had been received about Bulgarians killed or injured in the incident.

German media, quoted by Albanian media, have confirmed the information about the Albanian construction workers who lost their lives at the construction site. A police spokesman, quoted by the Albanian media, also rejected the initial data about dead Bulgarians.

The scaffolding where the Albanian builders were working collapsed on the morning of October 30 on an elevator shaft, burying four Albanians. The bodies of three have been pulled from the rubble, and German media Bild reports a fourth body, an Albanian, remains buried.

Two of the dead Albanians and the seriously injured have been identified, while the identities of the other two victims are still unclear, a Hamburg police spokesman told German media.

It is not reported which country the Albanians are citizens of.