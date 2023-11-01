Elections in Bulgaria: Around 5,900 Polling Stations will Vote by Machine on Sunday

As Bulgaria gears up for the crucial second round of local elections on Sunday, an estimated 5,900 polling stations are poised to introduce machine voting. The Central Elections Commission (CEC) has been working diligently to ensure the successful implementation of this technology, with discussions and collaborations involving multiple institutions.

CEC spokesperson Rositsa Mateva revealed that efforts to facilitate machine voting have been underway, highlighting ongoing coordination with the Ministry of e-Governance, the Bulgarian Institute of Metrology, and the Bulgarian Institute for Standardization. These interactions aim to meet the necessary technical requirements for machine voting. The completion of a trusted build of the hash code, the certification of compliance, and the subsequent installation and transportation of the machines to sectional election commissions are pivotal steps in this ambitious endeavor.

While the exact timeframe for certifying compliance remains unspecified, Mateva emphasized the commitment of all involved institutions to ensure the smooth integration of machine voting for the runoff elections. The specific number of machines to be deployed will be slightly fewer than those used in the first round, reflecting an adaptable approach to the evolving electoral landscape.

At present, Bulgaria has a total of 7,250 sections prepared for the runoff, a number subject to change due to sections located in hospitals and specialized institutions. Sunday's elections will determine the outcome of 91 mayors of municipalities, 451 mayors of town halls, and 31 mayors of districts. Notably, four town halls will witness runoffs featuring three candidates due to a tie between the second and third candidates in terms of votes.

With 6,380,052 eligible voters expected to participate in the November 5 elections, the outcome is poised to shape the local governance landscape. In the initial round on October 29, voter turnout reached 44.94%, reflecting robust civic engagement. As Bulgaria approaches its second-round elections, the incorporation of machine voting promises to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of the electoral process.