"The holiday of the people's awakeners unites us. Patriarch Euthymius, our heroes from the Revival and Liberation. This is a day that unites all Bulgarians and we must bow our heads before today's meeting of the Council of Ministers," said Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov before today's meeting of the Council of Ministers.

"Besides this, it turns out that we need to remember other events from this period. In 1895, another wake-up call - Aleko Konstantintev wrote the still relevant 'Bai Gagno Holds Elections'. The future of Bulgaria depends on which choice we will make - whether to the alarmists or to Mr. Gagno and Andreshko. I very much hope that we will make the right choice," said the Prime Minister.

He expressed gratitude to a Minister of Education who played an important role 101 years ago.

"Minister Stoyan Omarcevski, who has proposed to the National Assembly that this become an official holiday of Bulgaria," added Nikolay Denkov.

At today's meeting, the government is expected to determine the poverty line for 2024. The proposal of the cabinet is to increase it from 504 to 526 leva from next year.

In the trilateral council's discussion of the poverty line, businesses supported the proposal, but not the unions. According to the main trade union organization in the counry, one fifth of Bulgarians live below the poverty line. The union insists that it be 646 leva.

Both benefits for disabled people and all social benefits are tied to this indicator.

The poverty line is updated every year according to a special methodology, being determined according to Eurostat research.

