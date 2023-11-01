Night Public Transport in Sofia is Back! Starting from Today with 2 Bus Lines

Night transport in Sofia is being restored from today after a three-year interruption. There are two bus lines - #1 from "Lyulin 1" to "Mladost 4" and #2 from "Studentski Grad" to "Obelya".

The common stop of both lines is at "Alexander Battenberg" square. The running interval is 60 minutes, and the starting and last departure times will be at 00:00 and 04:00 respectively from "Alexander Battenberg" square in the direction of the end points of the routes. Buses will have a 5-minute stop at the square for passengers to transfer, reports the Metropolitan Municipality.

The route of line #1 is from "Lyulin" along "Todor Aleksandrov" blvd. "Alexander Battenberg"-bul. "Tsarigradsko shose"-bul. "Yerusalim"-bul. "Andrei Sakharov"-bul. "Alexander Malinov"-ul.

Line #2 from "Obelya" along "Dmitry Likhachev" street-"Lomsko shose" blvd.-Maria Luiza blvd.-Hristo Botev blvd.-"Slivnitsa" blvd. Maria Luiza" - Alexander Battenberg Square - Evlogi Georgiev Blvd - NDK - Cherni Vrah Blvd - Sveti Naum Blvd - Peyo Yavorov Blvd - Dragan Tsankov Blvd - Dragan Tsankov Blvd. "Kliment Ohridski"-Str. "Osmi Decembir"-Str. "Dr. Yordan Yosifov"-Str. "Acad. Boris Stefanov"-Str.

A map with the route of both lines can be seen here.

Two new stops are opened on line N 2. They are at the NDK, located on "Fridtjof Nansen" Blvd. (one-way in the direction of "Studentski Grad") at the intersection with "Vasil Levski" Blvd. The other is at the "Beli Dunav" metro station in the area of the intersection of "Lomsko shose" blvd. and "Beli Dunav" street.

The ticket costs 2 leva and can be bought with cash from the driver of the vehicle. On night buses, only the annual card for all public transport lines, a 24-hour or 72-hour subscription are valid. All other types of travel cards (monthly, youth, student, etc.) are not valid. An option to pay for the trip is to top up the Sofia city card or the Sofia city card Ultralight in advance; or pay with a physical or virtual bank card by validating it on the bus.

The initiative to restore night transport in Sofia belongs to municipal councilor Boris Bonev from "Spasi Sofia", who together with Simeon Stavrev from "Democratic Bulgaria" and Zafir Zarkov from GERB-SDS submitted a report to the municipal committee on transport on July 27. The proposal was for them to start after September 15, but the mayor Yordanka Fandakova now ordered that they start from November 1.